Orpheus Brewing to close Atlanta location

The company will close their brewing facility and taproom, which is right next to Piedmont Park in Midtown.

ATLANTA — Orpheus Brewing announced Monday that it will be closing its Atlanta location in about a month.

Specifically, the brewery will close it facility and taproom right next to Piedmont Park in Midtown. The announcement was posted on Orpheus’ Instagram page.

The brewery is looking for a “new, smaller space” to continue brewing a quality product, the post said. However, owners did not specify where they plan to relocate.

In a video attached to the post, Brewmaster Jason Pellett said he’s eager to put Orpheus back on the shelves.

“You may have noticed that it’s been hard to get our beers on shelves in the last few years and that's actually about to change,” he stated.

Pellet confirmed the company will be working with Bevana to create their craft beverages.

Bevana is a company based out of North Carolina that helps produce craft beers and “artisan beverages,” according to their website.

The company has products in 10 states and one district, including Georgia, the site said.

Fans of the craft beers are urged to come visit the brewery before April 23. Pints and bottles will be available on site, according to the post.