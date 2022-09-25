Man shot overnight at bar off Edgewood Avenue in Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — Police are investigating to determine what led to a shooting at a bar on Edgewood Avenue early Sunday morning.
APD officers responded to Our Bar, located at 339 Edgewood Avenue, in response to a person shot. When they got there, it was determined that the victim was self-transported to the hospital.
Officers met with the 34-year-old man at the hospital and determined he was shot in the abdomen. They said he was alert, conscious and breathing and treated for his injuries.
In December last year, three people were injured when shots were fired into that same bar.