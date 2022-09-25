Man shot overnight at bar off Edgewood Avenue in Atlanta, police say

APD officers responded to Our Bar, located at 339 Edgewood Avenue, in response to a person shot.

ATLANTA — Police are investigating to determine what led to a shooting at a bar on Edgewood Avenue early Sunday morning.

APD officers responded to Our Bar, located at 339 Edgewood Avenue, in response to a person shot. When they got there, it was determined that the victim was self-transported to the hospital.

Officers met with the 34-year-old man at the hospital and determined he was shot in the abdomen. They said he was alert, conscious and breathing and treated for his injuries.