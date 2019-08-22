MABLETON, Ga. — Like the other four victims of Tuesday's shooting on Clark Atlanta University's campus, 18-year-old Erin Ennis thought she was celebrating a new chapter in her life with friends.

The fine arts and theater freshman student thought she was grazed by a bullet when she fell to the ground. She didn't realize she had a bullet lodged in her thigh. One that will likely have to stay in her leg.

Her mother, Emily Ennis, told 11Alive, that she received a phone call from someone on the ambulance. He put Erin on the phone who asked her to meet at Grady Hospital.

"I was alarmed that there was a shooting at her school," Emily said.

She said once she was at the hospital, spoke to doctors and saw Erin, she was OK.

She said Erin is feeling better and hopes to go back to school within a week, but it will depend on her mobility. However, she is already moving around on crutches.

And she’s not scared to do so, her mother said.

“Our faith prevents us from living in fear,” she said.

She said Erin has chosen that route.

“She’s not fearful of going back on campus or doing anything,” Emily said. “We always want the best of her – for all of our kids when they’re at school.”

The Pebblebrook High School graduate is going to continue on.

