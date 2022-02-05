11Alive moms teams up with 'Helping Mamas' to collect donations for Diaper Awareness Week

Diaper Need Awareness Week is a pivotal annual event for Helping Mamas. Since the pandemic, the organization has seen demand increase exponentially.

After crushing nationwide shortages of baby formula and period supplies, and amid ongoing increases in demand for baby supplies, Helping Mamas is rallying teams to collect 300,000 diapers during Diaper Need Awareness Week.

Diaper Need Awareness Week, which runs from Sept. 24 through Oct. 2, is a pivotal annual event for Helping Mamas. Since the pandemic, the organization has seen demand increase exponentially. And while donations continue to pour in, families still struggle to afford basic necessities for their babies.

In Georgia, 22% of children under the age of three live below the poverty line and 60% of parents miss school or work because they don't have enough diapers. One-in-3 families experience diaper insecurity, according to the organization. And the cost for the necessary items is steep: Diapers cost $100 per week per child.

That's why Georgia’s sole baby supply bank is aiming to provide needed supplies to close the gap on diaper need. A $100 donation to Helping Mamas can buy 800 diapers.

Helping Mamas is asking the community to form teams to help raise needed supplies during Diaper Need Awareness Week. Teams are tasked with generating a minimum of $1,000 or collecting/purchasing 4,000 diapers.

“We see the power in teamwork to help reach our goal,” said Jamie Lackey, CEO and founder of Helping Mamas.

The “11Alive Mamas” answered the call, and they need your help!