ATLANTA — Here is something to consider as we are just days away away from Christmas.

There are things children want; but so many things they really need. And this time of year magnifies the struggles and hurt a lot of them face.

That's what stood out in the letter one 7-year-old boy wrote to Santa from the domestic violence shelter where his mom took him so they'd be safe.

It is his Christmas perspective in his own words and handwriting.

Dear Santa,

We had to leave our house. Dad was mad. We had to do all the chores. Dad got everything he wanted. Mom said it was time to leave and she would take us to a safer place where we don’t have to be scared.

I’m still nervous.

I don’t want to talk to the other kids. Are you going to come this Christmas? We don’t have any of our stuff here. Can you bring some chapter books, a dictionary, and a compass and a watch?

I also want a very very very good dad. Can you do that too?

Love,

Blake

The shelter where Blake and his mom are staying rallied to help raise the money to get him the items on the list: the watch, compass and books. They wish they could get him the one thing he wants most -- what he needs most.

If you want to support parents and children at metro Atlanta domestic violence and homeless shelters, here are some of the places providing help:

Partnership Against Domestic Violence: https://padv.org/services/

Rebecca’s Tent: 404-873-3147

Women’s Resource Center: 404-370-7670

Atlanta Day Shelter for Women and Children: 404-588-4007

Atlanta Mission: My Sister’s House: 404-367-2465

Our House Homeless Shelter: 404-522-6056

Metro Atlanta Crisis Hotline: 404-873-1766

Domestic Violence Crisis Line in Georgia: 1-800-334-2836

