Dr. Bernice King on how to keep Martin Luther King Jr.'s dream alive | 11Alive Uninterrupted

Dr. Bernice King believes it's important to incorporate her father's teachings into society year-round, far beyond MLK Day and Black History Month.

11Alive Uninterrupted brings you in-depth conversations on the history, people and culture that make up the city of Atlanta. As the world honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., 11Alive's Neima Abdulahi sits down with his daughter, Dr. Bernice King, to discuss how her father's legacy lives on and the work The King Center is doing to keep his dream alive.

Significance of MLK Day :

As the city of Atlanta and the nation gears up to celebrate MLK Day, Dr. Bernice King emphasized the importance of honoring her father’s legacy year round.

“I really like this time of year because it gives everybody an opportunity to start the year off right. It’s great for our nation because people are thinking about what things they can adjust and add new into their lives,” she said.

She stated the significance of incorporating Dr. King’s teachings into society year-round, far beyond MLK Day and Black History Month. She said so much of his efforts and initiatives are still a work-in-progress to this day.

“We’re still segregated in our education system. We still have a lot of residential segregation by choice. We still have redlining going on," she explained. "We still have to figure out how to deal with the implicit and explicit that people have."

Dr. King once said, "We chose as our motto: to save the soul of America.” Bernice King explained her interpretation of the quote and how the condition of the "soul" can be measured in this generation.

“Unfortunately, we got to a place where the value of people has become less and less," she said.