Today is 'ATL Dance Day' as Atlanta celebrates 50 years of hip hop

The day is part of the city's week of celebrations for hip hop's 50th anniversary.

ATLANTA — As Atlanta celebrates 50 years of hip hop this week, Tuesday marks a very special day in the city's "Spirit Week" - ATL Dance Day.

"From the Bankhead Bounce to the A-Town Stomp, Atlanta's dance moves continue to set trends worldwide. Get into #AtlantaSpiritWeek and show us your best moves. Tag us using #ATLDanceDay and let's move!" the city posted on X.

Perhaps no dance is as true to Atlanta as the Bankhead Bounce, popularized in the mid-90s by A-Town Players with the song "Wassup Wassup" and a follow-up remix from Diamond and D-Roc (later of Ying Yang Twins) called "Bankhead Bounce."

The dance reached a level of popularity immortalized with Michael Jackson performing it at the 1995 MTV Video Music Awards.

The A-Town Stomp was popularized with Lil Jon in the mid-2000s.

Whichever dance you choose to memorialize the day, make sure to keep track of the rest of Atlanta's hip-hop celebrations this week.

Monday, Aug. 7 - Kriss Kross Day

Tuesday, Aug. 8 - ATL Dance Day

Wednesday, Aug. 9 - Rep Your City Day

Thursday, Aug. 10 - Dungeon Family Appreciation Day

Friday, Aug. 11 - Hip Hop Day, with a live broadcast from city hall with radio personality and fellow Atlantan Ryan Cameron

The week will be capped on Sunday with a Hip Hop 50th Anniversary concert at Lakewood Amphitheatre.

The concert is hosted by Dickens, Grammy-award-winning songwriter and Atlanta native Jermaine Dupri and Emmy-award-winning radio personality Ryan Cameron. The concert is free, open to the public and will feature performances by Hip Hop icons T.I., Goodie Mob, EarthGang, Backbone, Crime Mob, Omeretta The Great, Scotty ATL and special guest appearances.