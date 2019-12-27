ATLANTA — A social media movement is putting respect on Atlanta’s name as the hub of the culture.

Brandon Butler says “Butter ATL” is a growing digital movement that represents the best of Atlanta - in culture and creativity. The social media channel was launched by Dagger, an Atlanta ad agency.

Butler grew up in metro Atlanta, raised by the culture and now a voice for the culture as the editor in chief of "Butter ATL," helping shape its identity.

"Atlanta... our number one export is our culture," Butler said. "For people that are finding out what Atlanta really is, not just want they see on TV. Really understanding what the culture is. We have a big responsibility to protect the culture. A lot of times we don’t get a chance to tell our stories.”

Butter ATL thrives on Instagram, especially its popular Atlantapedia videos - presenting Atlanta terms defined by hometown success stories.

They've featured figures like Killer Mike and Desi Banks - as well as 11Alive personalities.

In a recent interview, I even got a chance to break down some ATL lingo: Nawf. Basically, anyone who doesn't live in the geographical region of Atlanta and they live in Gwinnett County, but they still wanna claim the culture: Nawf Atlanta.

Butler said the channel highlights "people who are authentic and been in these streets. Been around the ATL and telling things like it is.”

As the brand continues to grow as an authentic representation of Atlanta, Butler says he hopes it keeps elevating the voice of Atlanta.

"Atlanta is one of the few places where you get off, and you see an abundance of people making things happen," he said. "Especially for black people in the city. This is just a really good opportunity and growing ground.”

