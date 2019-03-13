ATLANTA — Keith Lewis launched the non-profit organization I’m A Father F1rst to provide resources to the youth and redefine what it means to be a father.

I'm A Father F1rst is all about uplifting fathers and reshaping families, according to the website. The organization focuses on reducing fatherless homes across the world through creating impactful narratives of black fathers.

Fathers forgotten when it comes to services to help them be good parents, new study finds

This week’s ATL Culture segment features his mission and impact in metro Atlanta, creating change one child at a time. Neima Abdulahi sat down with Lewis.

“Everyday I’m just thankful I have to work diligently and intentionally to change the communities that we all exist in,” Lewis said.

11Alive News has interviewed Lewis during the difficult times after deadly shootings in Atlanta’s African-American communities. He says it’s necessary for community leaders to take a stand against gun violence.

Six teens shot dead in metro Atlanta in just two weeks - is the violence on the rise?

“We have to make sure we’re intentional in our efforts of communication and our follow through,” He said. “You realize realistically, these babies are just numbers to a lot of people.”

He says his organization creates a village of support for the youth and mentors young fathers in how to step into that role.

“It started out about highlighting the things that have become normal in our communities,” he said.

Lewis says change starts with showing the youth their potential. He has this advice for parents.

“Watch your children. Stay connected to your children. Don’t think that something that’s affecting the world won’t affect you,” he said.

RELATED:

Georgia sperm bank cracks down on policies

Study: Parents’ sleep doesn’t recover until 6 years after having a baby

Father devastated after 4-year-old daughter dies of flu complications

How Gwinnett County Public Schools is building the whole child

Hispanic students get mentors to improve grad rates

Atlanta's rich Civil Rights history as told through its street signs