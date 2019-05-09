ATLANTA — Atlanta’s very own Quality Control record label recently signed their first and only R&B artist Layton Greene.

The label, which was launched by music execs Coach K and Pierre "Pee" Thomas, is globally renowned for representing big acts like Migos, Cardi B, Lil Baby and many other artists.

The young songstress sits down with 11Alive to discuss her excitement for this new journey to chase her dream.

“Making history and being QC’s first R&B act period is crazy… now doing things that I could never do myself,” she describes.

Greene shares her testimony of overcoming struggles growing up and dealing with the hardship of taking care of herself as a teenager.

“I was homeless at one point and I was taking care of myself since the age of 15,” she said.

Layton Greene says she’s looking forward to continuing to transform her life, growing her fanbase and getting a chance to show the world just how talented she is.

Greene was recently featured on Quality Control’s compilation album Control The Streets Volume 2 with her summer hit single “Leave Em Alone.”

MORE ATL CULTURE

City Girls member JT expected to be released from jail soon

Atlanta based group 'Dem Franchize Boyz' remember the legacy of Buddie

Iconic Walter's store in Atlanta remembered as hip-hop landmark after the original owners' death