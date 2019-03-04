ATLANTA — The inaugural episode of ATL CULTURE back in December featured young Atlanta talents Bankroll PJ and Street Bud. 11Alive’s Neima Abdulahi handpicked them to participate in an educational hip-hop cypher to educate their young fanbase to stay in school.

Street Bud now has a major update to his career and Neima Abdulahi caught up with him at the star-studded Huncho Day event.

“First I want to thank God for the big things that’s been happening to me,” he said.

What’s the big thing that happened to him?

The young artist said Migos artist Quavo reached out to him and signed him to a management deal. Street Bud music got his attention and now Street Bud’s career will continue to take off.

“I think he sees some of my stuff on social media, Youtube and all that, and he just hit me up through the DM,” Street Bud said.

Migos group member Offset said the next generation of talents should reach for their dreams.

“I kind of believed in myself so I tell all the kids to believe in yourself and try to do something positive,” Offset said.

Street Bud’s career kicked off on Jermaine Dupri’s TV show "The Rap Game." He went on to build his fanbase through social media and new songs.

