ATLANTA — Atlanta entertainer and activist T.I. is taking on a new role.

Even with his busy schedule of being an artist, actor, father, husband, reality TV star, business entrepreneur and much more, the hip-hop icon is making time for one more thing, saying he needs a platform to address social issues in society.

It's called "expediTIously," and it's a podcast.

Expeditiously is a word that T.I. loves to use, and now he's capitalizing on it to put on for the culture in a new way.



The new podcast debuted last week. and he wants it to cover things like social issues that impact Atlanta and society as a whole.

"We're going to attack topics and break down subjects that need to be addressed in our community," he said in a video announcing the new podcast.

He says the podcast offers the kind of space that he need to continue speaking up and being visible in the community - during protests, marches, in Atlanta's city council, and taking on social issues regularly to bring attention to what's going on in society.



"I haven't necessarily had quite the forum to properly express and convey these messages to you without interruption," T.I. said. "We're going to set the stage and create a platform."



The accomplished artist has hopes of taking over the podcast game, one discussion at a time.

The "expediTIously" podcast is now available on Apple podcasts and PodcastOne.

