Tracking Can-A-Thon contributions

A very different Can-A-Thon starts today, in a year where it's more important than ever.

ATLANTA — Today is a big day for 11Alive. In partnership with the Salvation Army and Publix, 11Alive's 38th annual Can-A-Thon hopes to stock the Salvation Army’s 13 metro Atlanta food pantries.

With the pandemic stretching into the holiday season, our neighbors need your help now more than ever.

Like so much else this year, the event will be a little different. Because the need is high, we’ve created many ways to support.

You can drive through and drop off canned goods at one of eight contact-less drop off sites, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., or call in to 11Alive's first ever Can-A-Thon telethon where many of your 11Alive favorites will be answering the phones to help our neighbors in need. We’ll be taking calls to accept donations benefitting the Salvation Army between 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

No donation is too small – give us a call at 404-885-7611 to donate to the Salvation Army today. Your generous donation will help families facing a new reality due to the pandemic across metro Atlanta put food on the table this holiday season.