ATLANTA — Imagine having to decide whether to purchase food or fill your gas tank. Whether to buy good or pick up the prescription your doctor says you need. Or whether to buy food or pay the light bill so your family won't be cold or in the dark as winter looms.

These aren't hypothetical scenarios, they're the decisions that 1 in 8 metro Atlanta residents make each day. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to grip our communities, these decisions so no sign of slowing down.

Our neighbors need our help. Communities rely on support from food pantries to feed their families, and you can help ease the burden of food insecurity during The Salvation Army and 11Alive's 39th Annual Can-A-Thon.

For the second year in a row, this year's Can-A-Thon is an 8-week push to end hunger in our communities.

Here's how you can help:

Start collecting canned goods and non-perishable food items on Monday, November 8 .

On Friday, December 3, drop off your donations at one of three locations below: Cobb County: 202 Waterman St SE, Marietta, GA 30060 DeKalb County: 2090 North Druid Hills Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30329 Gwinnett County: 3455 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville, GA 30044

, drop off your donations at one of three locations below:

Because hunger never takes a holiday, we're giving you more opportunities to help fight hunger. Through Friday, December 31 you can help from home:

Donate online to The Salvation Army here

Amazon Wishlist: Search "Can-A-Thon" on Amazon to find our shopping list and fulfill a need