Allgood Elementary School gives back for 39th Annual Can-A-Thon

Communities are in need this year, and one DeKalb County school came through to help.

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — The 39th Annual Can-A-Thon kicks off this week, and one DeKalb County school wasted no time giving back.

Allgood Elementary School has managed to garner more than 4,500 canned goods to help feed those in need this holiday season. The Stone Mountain school's fourth-grade class even managed to earn a pizza party along the way.

The school initiated a food drive this year, asking students to spend one week collecting canned goods for those in need. The resulting haul was enormous.

"Our students have raised over 4,500 cans." A school member told 11Alive. "Our main goal was 500. In one week, we raised 4,500 cans. We are just so excited."

The grade that got the most cans was promised either a pizza party or an ice cream party as an incentive. The school's fourth-grade class managed to collect over 1,000 cans alone.

The Salvation Army and 11Alive's 39th Annual Can-A-Thon is an 8-week push to end hunger in our communities. On Friday, Dec. 3, those interested in helping can drop off donations at any of the three available locations.

Cobb County: 202 Waterman St SE, Marietta, GA 30060

DeKalb County: 2090 North Druid Hills Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30329

Gwinnett County: 3455 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville, GA 30044

Through Friday, Dec. 31, people can also help from home by donating online to The Salvation Army here. Those looking for goods to gather for donations can find ideas here.