39th Annual Can-A-Thon | Help a family in need today

ATLANTA — The 39th Annual Can-A-Thon is finally here. 11Alive's holiday tradition is back and looking to make an impact. Here is what you need to know to donate today.

Can-A-Thon is a canned food collection drive. Partnering with Publix and The Salvation Army, 11Alive raises food for families in need every holiday season.

The drive begins Friday, Dec. 3, and continues for eight weeks. The collected food will then be used to stock The Salvation Army's 13 Metro Atlanta-area food pantries and distributed among food insecure families before the year's end.

People interested in helping provide food for those in need can donate to the 39th Annual Can-A-Thon on Friday from any of three contactless drop-off locations from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

- DeKalb County: 2090 North Druid Hills Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30329

- Cobb County: 202 Waterman St SE, Marietta, GA 30060

- Gwinnett County: 3455 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Lawrenceville, GA 30044

The donation drive is accepting a number of different items. Non-perishable food, canned goods (vegetables, soups, meats, sauces, fruits), dry goods (pasta, beans, oatmeal, grits, crackers, cereal), baby formula and baby food are all approved items for this year's drive. Interested donors can shop for food items on the Can-A-Thon Amazon wishlist here.

If interested donors are unable to make it to one of the three available donation spots on Friday, there is another option. Virtual donations can be made here during the eight week drive, just $10 can buy dinner for a family of four.

11Alive will share the Can-A-Thon event on-air Friday. For more pictures and videos, viewers can follow the official 11Alive Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Those interested in helping spread the word about the food donation drive can download Can-A-Thon graphics here.