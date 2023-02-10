Can-A-Thon Frequently Asked Questions

Here's what you want to know about the big event.

ATLANTA — While communities rely on food pantries for support every year, we’re counting on you to help our neighbors in need.

We invite you to join The Salvation Army of Metro Atlanta, 11Alive and Publix to stock food pantries for the 41st Annual Holiday Can-A-Thon. Your donations fill the pantries and help ease the burden of food insecurity for so many families in our Atlanta community.

This fall, start collecting canned goods and non-perishable food items, then on Friday, Dec. 1, we are offering in-person drop off opportunities at four of The Salvation Army’s metro Atlanta locations in DeKalb, Fulton Gwinnett and Cobb County:

Publix Shamrock Plaza (Decatur): 3870 N Druid Hills Rd

Salvation Army Lawrenceville (Gwinnett): 3455 Sugarloaf Parkway

Salvation Army Marietta (Cobb): 202 Waterman Street, SE

Salvation Army Kroc Center (Fulton): 967 Dewey Street

More details and all the latest updates can be found at 11Alive.com/Can-A-Thon and salvationarmyatlanta.org.

Because hunger never takes a holiday, we're offering a virtual opportunity for you to help us fight food insecurity. Starting this fall you can help fight hunger from the comfort of your home:

Donate Online: salvationarmyatlanta.org

Amazon Wishlist: Click here to find the shopping list to fulfill a need

Thank you for spreading the word. We can’t end hunger without the support and generosity of those who are able to give back in times of need. With your help, we can stamp out hunger in metro Atlanta.

Frequently Asked Can-A-Thon Questions