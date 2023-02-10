Can-A-Thon Frequently Asked Questions

ATLANTA — While communities rely on food pantries for support every year, we’re counting on you to help our neighbors in need.
We invite you to join The Salvation Army of Metro Atlanta, 11Alive and Publix to stock food pantries for the 41st Annual Holiday Can-A-Thon. Your donations fill the pantries and help ease the burden of food insecurity for so many families in our Atlanta community.
This fall, start collecting canned goods and non-perishable food items, then on Friday, Dec. 1, we are offering in-person drop off opportunities at four of The Salvation Army’s metro Atlanta locations in DeKalb, Fulton Gwinnett and Cobb County:
- Publix Shamrock Plaza (Decatur): 3870 N Druid Hills Rd
- Salvation Army Lawrenceville (Gwinnett): 3455 Sugarloaf Parkway
- Salvation Army Marietta (Cobb): 202 Waterman Street, SE
- Salvation Army Kroc Center (Fulton): 967 Dewey Street
More details and all the latest updates can be found at 11Alive.com/Can-A-Thon and salvationarmyatlanta.org.
Because hunger never takes a holiday, we're offering a virtual opportunity for you to help us fight food insecurity. Starting this fall you can help fight hunger from the comfort of your home:
- Donate Online: salvationarmyatlanta.org
- Amazon Wishlist: Click here to find the shopping list to fulfill a need
Thank you for spreading the word. We can’t end hunger without the support and generosity of those who are able to give back in times of need. With your help, we can stamp out hunger in metro Atlanta.
Frequently Asked Can-A-Thon Questions
- What are acceptable donations?
Non-perishable food items, canned goods (vegetables, soups, meats, sauces, fruits), dry goods (pasta, beans, oatmeal, grits, crackers, cereal), baby formula, and baby food.
- Will you pick up my Can-A-Thon donation?
No; we are not able to pick up the donations. Plus, it’s so much more fun to drop-off your collections at one of our drop-off sites on Can-A-Thon day!
- Can I drop my donation off on the way to work?
Yes! This is the fastest, and easiest way to give. Once you arrive at your drop-off location, our team of volunteers will unload the bags/boxes from your car. You don’t even have to turn the car off!