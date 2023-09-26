x
Can-A-Thon

Can-A-Thon Locations: Where to drop off your donations

Here's where you can drive through and drop off your cans.
Credit: 11Alive

ATLANTA — We're celebrating 41 years of the annual 11Alive Holiday Can-A-Thon, which includes one day of drop-off opportunities for the community at four of The Salvation Army's locations throughout metro Atlanta.

Donate in-person at one of the following locations on Friday, Dec. 1:

  • Publix Shamrock Plaza: 3870 N. Druid Hills Rd.
  • Lawrenceville in Gwinnett: 3455 Sugarloaf Pkwy.
  • Marietta in Cobb: 202 Waterman St. SE
  • South Atlanta in Fulton: 967 Dewey St.

Full coverage: 11alive.com/canathon

Watch a recap from last year's 40th annual Can-A-Thon:

