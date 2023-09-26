Can-A-Thon Locations: Where to drop off your donations

ATLANTA — We're celebrating 41 years of the annual 11Alive Holiday Can-A-Thon, which includes one day of drop-off opportunities for the community at four of The Salvation Army's locations throughout metro Atlanta.
Donate in-person at one of the following locations on Friday, Dec. 1:
- Publix Shamrock Plaza: 3870 N. Druid Hills Rd.
- Lawrenceville in Gwinnett: 3455 Sugarloaf Pkwy.
- Marietta in Cobb: 202 Waterman St. SE
- South Atlanta in Fulton: 967 Dewey St.
Full coverage: 11alive.com/canathon
Watch a recap from last year's 40th annual Can-A-Thon: