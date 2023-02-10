Can-A-Thon: What you need to know

It's your chance to help folks right here in the metro Atlanta area.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — It's a holiday tradition celebrating 41 years of giving back to the metro Atlanta community!

Here's what you need to know about the 41st Annual Can-A-Thon.

What is Can-A-Thon?

Can-A-Thon is a canned food collection drive and partnership between 11Alive, The Salvation Army of Metro Atlanta and Publix.

When is Can-A-Thon?

On Friday, Dec. 1, you can drop off cans with contact-less drop-off opportunities for the community at four locations throughout metro Atlanta.

Virtual financial donations will also be accepted.

Where can I donate cans for Can-A-Thon?

Donate in-person on Friday, Dec. 1 at the following four locations:

Publix Shamrock Plaza (Decatur): 3870 N Druid Hills Rd

Salvation Army Lawrenceville (Gwinnett): 3455 Sugarloaf Parkway

Salvation Army Marietta (Cobb): 202 Waterman Street, SE

Salvation Army Kroc Center (Fulton): 967 Dewey Street

What can I donate?

Non-perishable food items, canned goods (vegetables, soups, meats, sauces, fruits), dry goods (pasta, beans, oatmeal, grits, crackers, cereal), baby formula, and baby food.

Where do my Can-A-Thon donations go?

They stock The Salvation Army's 13 Metro Atlanta-area food pantries and will begin going to food insecure families by the end of this year.

I can't make it on Friday but still want to help. What can I do?

Starting November 8 through December 31, individuals can help us fight hunger from the comfort of their homes and the palm of your hand:

Donate Online: salvationarmy.org

Shop from the Amazon Wishlist

Just $10 can buy dinner for a family of 4!

Why canned goods?

Nearly 800,000 people in metro Atlanta and North Georgia are food insecure. One in four children in metro Atlanta lives in a home that's food insecure. Parents struggle to feed their families, and rely on the help of the Salvation Army's food pantry to get by. 11Alive and the Salvation Army want to help decrease those numbers and change lives in our community.

Where can I watch?

11Alive will be sharing the Can-A-Thon excitement on-air on Friday, Dec. 1. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more pictures and videos!