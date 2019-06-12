ATLANTA — It's a holiday tradition going on its 37th year: Can-A-Thon takes place today!

It's your chance to help combat food insecurity in the metro Atlanta area while giving the opportunity to meet your favorite 11Alive personalities.

Here's what you need to know about the 37th Annual Can-A-Thon.

What is Can-A-Thon?

Can-a-Thon is a canned food collection drive and partnership between Publix, 11Alive, and The Salvation Army.

When is Can-A-Thon?

Friday, December 6.

Most collection times are from 5 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Where can I donate cans for Can-A-Thon?

There will be five drop-off locations around the metro Atlanta area:

WOODRUFF ARTS CENTER (Fulton Co.)

1280 Peachtree Street NE

Atlanta, GA 30309

Collection Time: 5am-1pm



CUMBERLAND MALL (Cobb Co.)

2860 Cumberland Mall

Atlanta,GA 30339

Collection Time: 5am-1pm



INFINITE ENERGY CENTER (Gwinnett Co.)

6400 Sugarloaf Parkway

Duluth, GA 30097

Collection Time: 5am-1pm



PUBLIX AT CASCADE CROSSING (Fulton Co.)

3695 Cascade Road, SW

Atlanta, GA 30331

Collection Time: 5am-1pm



COOSA VALLEY FAIRGROUNDS (Floyd Co.)

1400 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

Rome, GA 30161

Collection Time: 5am-1pm

What can I donate?

Non-perishable food items, canned goods (vegetables, soups, meats, sauces, fruits), dry goods (pasta, beans, oatmeal, grits, crackers, cereal), baby formula, and baby food.

Where do my Can-A-Thon donations go?

They stock The Salvation Army's 13 Metro Atlanta-area food pantries and will begin going to food insecure families by the end of this year.

I can't make it on Friday but still want to help. What can I do?

Thank you so much! You can make a "virtual donation" here. Just $7 can buy dinner for a family of 3.

Why canned goods?

Nearly 800,000 people in metro Atlanta and North Georgia are food insecure. One in four children in metro Atlanta lives in a home that's food insecure. Parents struggle to feed their families, and rely on the help of the Salvation Army's food pantry to get by. 11Alive and the Salvation Army want to help decrease those numbers and change lives in our community.

Where can I watch?

11Alive will be broadcasting live from our Can-A-Thon stops. Watch us beginning at 4:30 a.m. through the Morning Rush and Atlanta&Company. You should also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more pictures and videos!

How can I share spread the word?

We have graphics you can share across your social platforms. Click here and thank you so much!

