Here's how to donate to the 41st 11Alive Holiday Can-A-Thon

Here's how to get involved.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — 11Alive and The Salvation Army of Metro Atlanta invite the community to join in for the 41st anniversary of the 11Alive Holiday Can-A-Thon.

To participate, start collecting canned goods and non-perishable food items this fall. Then, on Friday, Dec. 1, drop off your donations at one of four convenient locations in Atlanta: Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett, or DeKalb counties:

Publix Shamrock Plaza: 3870 N. Druid Hills Rd.

Salvation Army Lawrenceville in Gwinnett: 3455 Sugarloaf Pkwy.

Salvation Army Marietta in Cobb: 202 Waterman St. SE

Salvation Army South Atlanta in Fulton: 967 Dewey St.

Because hunger never takes a holiday, there are more opportunities to join the fight against food insecurity.

If you can’t attend the drop off event on Dec. 1, starting Nov. 8 through Dec. 31, individuals can help us fight hunger from the comfort of their homes or the palms of their hands:

Donate Online at salvationarmy.org, or

Find our Amazon Wishlist

To register a school, business, or organization to participate the event on Friday, Dec. 1, click here.