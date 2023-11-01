Here's how to donate to the 41st 11Alive Holiday Can-A-Thon

ATLANTA — 11Alive and The Salvation Army of Metro Atlanta invite the community to join in for the 41st anniversary of the 11Alive Holiday Can-A-Thon.
To participate, start collecting canned goods and non-perishable food items this fall. Then, on Friday, Dec. 1, drop off your donations at one of four convenient locations in Atlanta: Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett, or DeKalb counties:
- Publix Shamrock Plaza: 3870 N. Druid Hills Rd.
- Salvation Army Lawrenceville in Gwinnett: 3455 Sugarloaf Pkwy.
- Salvation Army Marietta in Cobb: 202 Waterman St. SE
- Salvation Army South Atlanta in Fulton: 967 Dewey St.
Because hunger never takes a holiday, there are more opportunities to join the fight against food insecurity.
If you can’t attend the drop off event on Dec. 1, starting Nov. 8 through Dec. 31, individuals can help us fight hunger from the comfort of their homes or the palms of their hands:
- Donate Online at salvationarmy.org, or
- Find our Amazon Wishlist
To register a school, business, or organization to participate the event on Friday, Dec. 1, click here.
More information can be found at 11Alive.com/canathon.