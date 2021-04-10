Dunkin' Atlanta donates to 39th Annual Can-A-Thon benefitting The Salvation Army

The popular coffee and donut chain makes a difference year-round.

ATLANTA — Dunkin' is proud to sponsor the 39th Annual 11Alive Can-A-Thon benefitting The Salvation Army this year by helping collect donations that fill local food pantries and ease the burden of food insecurity for so many families in the Atlanta community.

Dunkin' and its franchisees who live and work in their community strive year-round to not only serve the guests who walk through its restaurant doors, but also those in need beyond them. Whether it's local franchisees providing monetary and product donations locally, or regional grants given through the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation, Dunkin' is engrained in the communities it serves.

The Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation, the charitable foundation supported by Dunkin' and the generosity of its franchisees, guests, vendor partners and employees, provides the simple joys of childhood to kids battling hunger or illness. The Foundation partners with food banks, children's hospitals and nonprofit organizations like the Salvation Army and the 11Alive Holiday Can-A-Thon here in Atlanta and across the country to fund joyful environments and experiences for kids when they need it most.