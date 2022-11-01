Here's how to donate to the 40th 11Alive Holiday Can-A-Thon

Here's how to get involved.

ATLANTA — 11Alive and The Salvation Army invite the community to join in for the 40th anniversary of the 11Alive Holiday Can-A-Thon.

To participate, start collecting canned goods and non-perishable food items this fall. Then, on Friday, December 2, drop off your donations at one of four convenient locations in Atlanta: Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett, or DeKalb counties:

Marietta: 202 Waterman Street SE, Marietta, GA 30060

Atlanta: 967 Dewey St, Atlanta, GA 30310

Lawrenceville: 3455 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville, GA 30044

Brookhaven: 2090 North Druid Hills Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30329

Because hunger never takes a holiday, there are more opportunities to join the fight against food insecurity.

If you can’t attend the drop off event on December 2, starting November 8 through December 31, individuals can help us fight hunger from the comfort of their homes or the palms of their hands:

Donate Online at salvationarmy.org, or

Find our Amazon Wishlist. Search “Can-A-Thon” to see the shopping list to fulfill a need.

To register a school, business, or organization to participate the event on Friday, December 2, click here.