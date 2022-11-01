Here's how to donate to the 40th 11Alive Holiday Can-A-Thon

ATLANTA — 11Alive and The Salvation Army invite the community to join in for the 40th anniversary of the 11Alive Holiday Can-A-Thon.
To participate, start collecting canned goods and non-perishable food items this fall. Then, on Friday, December 2, drop off your donations at one of four convenient locations in Atlanta: Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett, or DeKalb counties:
- Marietta: 202 Waterman Street SE, Marietta, GA 30060
- Atlanta: 967 Dewey St, Atlanta, GA 30310
- Lawrenceville: 3455 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville, GA 30044
- Brookhaven: 2090 North Druid Hills Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30329
Because hunger never takes a holiday, there are more opportunities to join the fight against food insecurity.
If you can’t attend the drop off event on December 2, starting November 8 through December 31, individuals can help us fight hunger from the comfort of their homes or the palms of their hands:
- Donate Online at salvationarmy.org, or
- Find our Amazon Wishlist. Search “Can-A-Thon” to see the shopping list to fulfill a need.
To register a school, business, or organization to participate the event on Friday, December 2, click here.
More information can be found at 11Alive.com/canathon.