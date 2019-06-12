ATLANTA — Thank you!

We asked you to come out and help those who are food insecure in the metro Atlanta area.

You did.

Big time.

More than 200,000 cans were collected in our 37th annual Can-A-Thon.

We had crews all across the metro Atlanta area - and at each of those stops, we saw you!

If you took part, we want to see your photos. Use the hashtag #iCan on Twitter and Instagram.

If you weren't able to attend, you can still help! The 11Alive Virtual Site is accepting financial pledges and donations.

Can-A-Thon 2019 Wolfcreek Elementary Students at Can-A-Thon Scenes from the 2019 11Alive Can-A-Thon benefiting the Salvation Army. Scenes from the 2019 11Alive Can-A-Thon benefiting the Salvation Army. Scenes from the 2019 11Alive Can-A-Thon benefiting the Salvation Army. Scenes from the 2019 11Alive Can-A-Thon benefiting the Salvation Army. Scenes from the 2019 11Alive Can-A-Thon benefiting the Salvation Army. Scenes from the 2019 11Alive Can-A-Thon benefiting the Salvation Army. Scenes from the 2019 11Alive Can-A-Thon benefiting the Salvation Army. Primerose Schools drops off their annual load of buses to the 2019 Can-A-Thon. The Nu Lambda Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. dropping off donations at the 2019 Can-A-Thon. Volunteers from the Coca-Cola Company at the 2019 Can-A-Thon. Scenes from the 2019 11Alive Can-A-Thon benefiting the Salvation Army. Scenes from the 2019 11Alive Can-A-Thon benefiting the Salvation Army. Volunteers at the Publix on Cascade for the 11Alive Can-A-Thon Volunteers at the Publix on Cascade for the 11Alive Can-A-Thon Volunteers at the Publix on Cascade for the 11Alive Can-A-Thon Volunteers at the Publix on Cascade for the 11Alive Can-A-Thon 11Alive's Nick Sturdivant and Jerry Carnes at the Infinite Energy Center for Can-A-Thon Scenes from the 2019 Can-A-Thon with the Salvation Army Scenes from the 2019 Can-A-Thon with the Salvation Army Scenes from the 2019 Can-A-Thon with the Salvation Army Scenes from the 2019 Can-A-Thon with the Salvation Army

About Can-A-Thon:

Food insecurity is an issue in the United States, and Georgia is not immune. Nearly 800,000 people in metro Atlanta and North Georgia are food insecure. One in four children in metro Atlanta lives in a home that's food insecure. Parents struggle to feed their families, and rely on the help of the Salvation Army's food pantry to get by.

11Alive, Publix and the Salvation Army want to help decrease those numbers and change lives in our community.

Each year, we hold Can-A-Thon to collect canned goods. Those canned goods collected from the drive will stay local to help families in need.

Thank you for doing the most good and making a difference in the lives of those facing hunger.

RELATED: #iCan: The 37th annual Can-A-Thon across metro Atlanta

RELATED: Can-A-Thon Frequently Asked Questions

RELATED: ‘We are giving things out of respect’: Metro Atlanta students work together to collect cans, learn about food insecurity

RELATED: Can-A-Thon: What you need to know