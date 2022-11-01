Parking lot to pantry: Primerica aims to double record-breaking Can-A-Thon goal

This year the company plans to collect 200,000 thousand items for the Salvation Army.

DULUTH, Ga. — For the 2022 Can-A-Thon to benefit The Salvation Army, Primerica set a goal to beat the company's record from the previous year. CEO Glenn Willimas told 11Aive's Karys Belger the team who helped plan the collection contemplated what to set their goal for this year.

"We don't want to just match last year's goal. We want to double it...so this year we're shooting for 200,000 cans," he told 11Alive.

Last year, the company managed to donate 100,000 thousand times collectively, far surpassing its original goal of 30,000. This year, Willimas says they took into consideration how challenging things have been for families in the area.

"We realized that prices are up for everyone, whether it's the families in need or whether it's the Primerica families that are meeting those needs."

Primerica also split their company into two teams to create a friendly competition and spur people to bring in the most donations.

Executive Vice President Lisa Brown explained the company ook a different approach this year.

"This year's theme was Primerica United. And so it is pulling all of our employees, all of our leaders, our field sales force."

The parking lot of the building served as a dropoff site with two Publix Trucks and slats of canned goods taking up multiple spaces.

Employees donned their best holiday attire to welcome the people who dropped donations. Monetary donations will be counted into the mix with physical cans with a final number being announced after donations close Thursday.