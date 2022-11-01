Publix marks 20 years of supporting 11Alive, Salvation Army in annual Holiday Can-A-Thon

As a food retailer and organization composed of associates who care, Publix feels they have the opportunity and the responsibility to address this cause.

ATLANTA — For more than 20 years, Publix has proudly partnered with 11Alive and the Salvation Army for the annual Holiday Can-A-Thon to help the hungry right here in metro Atlanta.

Through donations of food, drop-off locations, truck transportation and logistics, thousands of non-perishable pantry staples make their way to every corner of our community, ensuring they help those experiencing food insecurity with more than 20 meals throughout the holiday season.

They may not always show it in their day-to-day lives, but many people in our communities endure work, school, sleep and other necessary activities on an empty stomach. According to Feeding America, one-in-nine people in the United States is food insecure. Here in metro Atlanta, the statistic is one-in-eight, and one-in-six are children.

As a food retailer and organization composed of associates who care, Publix feels they have the opportunity and the responsibility to address this cause. That’s why the company, its dedicated associates and generous customers have worked for decades to help alleviate hunger across the eight states they serve.

"We’ve found that when we work together, we can do even more good. What you’ll see here isn’t just about us—it’s also about our customers, Publix Charities, food bank representatives and volunteers, and everyone who generously contributes time, talent and finances to change lives by providing meals for people in need," shared Nicole Krauss, the media relations manager for Publix's Atlanta division. "To that end, we invite you to learn more about how we’re doing good together, as well as ways your generosity can make a difference."

Once asked what he would be worth if he hadn’t given so much away, Publix founder George Jenkins immediately responded, “Probably nothing.” And his legacy of giving continues today. For more on Publix's community efforts toward alleviating hunger, please visit Publix.com/community.