Register now for our 41st annual Can-A-Thon: Let us know you're coming!

ATLANTA — If you're part of a school, office, church or club that has a large group stopping by a Can-A-Thon location for the 41st annual event on Friday, Dec. 1 to donate, please share more information on which location you'll be joining us at by registering here.
Can-A-Thon locations
You can donate in-person from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at one of the following locations on Friday, Dec. 1:
- Publix Shamrock Plaza: 3870 N. Druid Hills Rd.
- Lawrenceville in Gwinnett: 3455 Sugarloaf Pkwy.
- Marietta in Cobb: 202 Waterman St. SE
- South Atlanta in Fulton: 967 Dewey St.
Watch a recap from last year's 40th annual Can-A-Thon: