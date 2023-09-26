x
Can-A-Thon

Register now for our 41st annual Can-A-Thon: Let us know you're coming!

We'll see you on Friday, Dec. 1!

ATLANTA — If you're part of a school, office, church or club that has a large group stopping by a Can-A-Thon location for the 41st annual event on Friday, Dec. 1 to donate, please share more information on which location you'll be joining us at by registering here.

Can-A-Thon locations

You can donate in-person from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at one of the following locations on Friday, Dec. 1:

  • Publix Shamrock Plaza: 3870 N. Druid Hills Rd.
  • Lawrenceville in Gwinnett: 3455 Sugarloaf Pkwy.
  • Marietta in Cobb: 202 Waterman St. SE
  • South Atlanta in Fulton: 967 Dewey St.

Full coverage: 11alive.com/canathon

Watch a recap from last year's 40th annual Can-A-Thon:

