Register now for our 40th annual Can-A-Thon: Let us know you're coming!

We'll see you on Friday, Dec. 2!
ATLANTA — If you're part of a school, office, church or club that has a large group stopping by a Can-A-Thon location for the 40th annual event on Friday, Dec. 2 to donate, please share more information on which location you'll be joining us at by registering here.

Can-A-Thon locations

You can donate in-person at one of the following locations on Friday, Dec. 2:

  • Brookhaven: 2090 North Druid Hills Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30329
  • Lawrenceville: 3455 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville, GA 30044
  • Marietta: 202 Waterman Street SE, Marietta, GA 30060
  • Atlanta: 967 Dewey St, Atlanta, GA 30310

Full coverage: 11alive.com/canathon

Watch a recap from last year's 39th annual Can-A-Thon

