Your generosity will help stock Salvation Army food pantries for an entire year.

ATLANTA — Thanks to generous donors throughout metro Atlanta, the 39th Annual Can-A-Thon benefitting The Salvation Army of Metro Atlanta collected more than 297,603 (and counting!) canned goods and other non-perishable food items.

In a year that took from so many, residents gave back in a big way to exceed our can goal from the last 5 years.

The cans will fill The Salvation Army's food pantries in the Atlanta market for an entire year! We are so grateful to our viewers who came out and donated and called into 11Alive's Can-A-Thon Telethon to donate monetarily.

If you weren't able to join us on Dec. 3, the giving continues through Dec. 31! You can make a monetary donation to help end hunger in our communities. Click here to donate to The Salvation Army now!

There are also a few other Can-A-Thon friends we want to say thank you to -- Publix has supported The Salvation Army and Can-A-Thon for more than 20 years. They donate food, time and logistical help to make the big event happen.

Primerica employees had a Can-A-Thon competition at their headquarters and raised over 97,000 cans -- surpassing their goal of 30,000!

Dunkin' donated $10,000 to The Salvation Army, as well as spreading joy via donuts to Can-A-Thon volunteers.

Primrose Schools showed up again in a big way with buses and buses of students and families who collect canned goods over the month of November to give back to Can-A-Thon.

Greater Atlanta Christian School had a competition and collected over 34,000 cans of food -- their truck of donations took over the Gwinnett Salvation Army location!

We are so grateful to all the many viewers, schools, businesses and churches who gave so much.