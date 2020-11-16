Delta Community Recognized for Outstanding Financial Education Program

Credit Union Honored with Two Statewide Awards by the League of Southeastern Credit Unions & Affiliates

ATLANTA — Delta Community Credit Union (www.DeltaCommunityCU.com), Georgia's largest credit union with $7 billion in assets, has been recognized for the outstanding educational opportunities afforded by its comprehensive Financial Education Center (FEC), an innovative financial resource that offers a wide array of free workshops, resources, and online courses.

The League of Southeastern Credit Unions & Affiliates (LSCU) honored Delta Community with the credit union’s fourth consecutive Desjardins Adult Financial Education Award, and third consecutive Desjardins Youth Financial Education Award, which are presented to credit unions in Georgia that show leadership in financial literacy initiatives.

Each year, the Delta Community FEC offers hundreds of free workshops covering diverse topics such as car and home buying; retirement readiness; investment and career planning; managing credit; and paying for college.

“We appreciate this recognition by our peers and look forward to the continued success of our Financial Education Center,” said Delta Community CEO Hank Halter. “Our FEC offers convenient access to free financial literacy training and initiatives, and we are grateful for the opportunities it provides to serve our members and the communities where they live.”

Since winning the statewide Desjardins awards, Delta Community’s FEC submissions were also entered in the national awards program administered by the Credit Union National Association. The results of the national contest will be announced in November.

