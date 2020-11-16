Delta Community Recognized for Outstanding Financial Education Program

ATLANTA — Delta Community Credit Union (www.DeltaCommunityCU.com), Georgia's largest credit union with $7 billion in assets, has been recognized for the outstanding educational opportunities afforded by its comprehensive Financial Education Center (FEC), an innovative financial resource that offers a wide array of free workshops, resources, and online courses.
The League of Southeastern Credit Unions & Affiliates (LSCU) honored Delta Community with the credit union’s fourth consecutive Desjardins Adult Financial Education Award, and third consecutive Desjardins Youth Financial Education Award, which are presented to credit unions in Georgia that show leadership in financial literacy initiatives.
Each year, the Delta Community FEC offers hundreds of free workshops covering diverse topics such as car and home buying; retirement readiness; investment and career planning; managing credit; and paying for college.
“We appreciate this recognition by our peers and look forward to the continued success of our Financial Education Center,” said Delta Community CEO Hank Halter. “Our FEC offers convenient access to free financial literacy training and initiatives, and we are grateful for the opportunities it provides to serve our members and the communities where they live.”
Since winning the statewide Desjardins awards, Delta Community’s FEC submissions were also entered in the national awards program administered by the Credit Union National Association. The results of the national contest will be announced in November.
About Delta Community Credit Union
Delta Community Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with a mission of providing better service and value on the products consumers use to manage household expenses and save for the future. Founded in 1940, Delta Community is Georgia’s largest credit union with more than 420,000 members, 25 metro Atlanta branches and three out-of-state branch locations. It welcomes anyone living or working in metro Atlanta as well as employees of more than 150 businesses, including Chick-fil-A, Delta Air Lines, RaceTrac and UPS. Visit www.DeltaCommunityCU.com to learn more about opening an account at Delta Community or follow the Credit Union on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DeltaCommunity and Twitter at @DeltaCommunity