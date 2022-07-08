Registration open for Kaiser Permanente’s annual "Run, Walk & Roll" event

Happening at Piedmont Park, people of all ages and physical abilities are able to join.

ATLANTA — Kaiser Permanente of Georgia will host its 39th annual Corporate Run, Walk & Roll event on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. This inclusive 5K race will be held in Piedmont Park, welcoming people of all ages and physical abilities to join with the option to run, walk or roll in a wheelchair.

The annual event is a unique workplace fitness program that kicks off with an 8-week “Let’s Move” training promotion (July 1-September 1, 2022) powered by Phidippides and culminates in a 5K Run, Walk & Roll in Piedmont Park.

“We are so excited to be back in person for this year’s race and reconnect with co-workers, friends, and family,” said Pam Shipley, regional president at Kaiser Permanente of Georgia. “The Kaiser Permanente Corporate Run Walk and Roll is a great way to kick off or maintain your fitness goals, no matter where you are on your health and wellness journey. Most importantly it is just good, healthy FUN!”

Jeff Galloway, a U.S. Olympian, marathon runner and best-selling author, partnered with Kaiser Permanente in 1983 to create the world’s largest corporate 5K race. Since then, Kaiser Permanente of Georgia’s Run, Walk & Roll has promoted health and fitness in hundreds of companies in Atlanta.

“It has been a lifelong passion of mine to share the many benefits of movement with others,” said Jeff Galloway, founder and race director. “Exercise, alone, has the ability to boost creativity and productivity and forge greater bonds, so it’s the perfect way to improve workplace morale and build lasting connections and healthy habits for Atlanta companies.”

Both in-person and virtual participation will be available for the event, allowing those outside Atlanta to join by submitting proof of completion for the 5K distance. Now through July 31, registration is priced at $35 which includes medals and t-shirts that will be awarded to each participant to celebrate their achievement of finishing the race. Following July 31, registration prices will increase to $39. To register your company, co-workers, family, and friends for this year’s event, visit https://kprunwalkroll.com.