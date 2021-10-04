'Ending homelessness in our city is among the top priorities' | Atlanta mayor says of new executive order

Approximately $3.5 million of additional funding will be given to the organization to "provide and sustain critical services through HomeFirst and LIFT initiatives."

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued an executive order Monday to provide Partners for HOME with more funding to help those experiencing homelessness in Atlanta.

According to a release from the mayor's office, approximately $3.5 million of additional funding will be given to the organization to "provide and sustain critical services through HomeFirst and LIFT initiatives."

The mayor's office said the order responds to the number of people experiencing homelessness in Atlanta, and who need help finding permanent housing.

"Ending homelessness in our city is among the top priorities for our Administration," Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said. "Through partnerships and leveraging public and private resources, we have been able to establish a systemic approach to scaling and implementing rehousing solutions for those experiencing homelessness. This funding will also provide access to housing for residents who continue to be financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic."

The city of Atlanta has worked with Partners for HOME since April 2020 to coordinate LIFT, a response and recovery effort for those experiencing homelessness.