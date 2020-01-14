ATLANTA — In order to get a better scope and scale of homelessness in the county, volunteers and outreach professionals will conduct a single-night homeless count and survey of people experiencing homelessness in Fulton County, officials announced.

The count will not include the City of Atlanta, they said.

Known as The Point In Time (PIT) count, the event will take place on Jan. 23.

They said the count "allows municipalities to seek appropriate funds to help those in need to obtain economic stability while also building strong communities with affordable housing."

Fulton County said they need volunteers to assist in obtaining a comprehensive PIT count. Volunteers are required to register and participate in mandatory training on Jan. 16 or 17.

Fulton County is one of hundreds of communities across the country that conducts a PIT count, one night of the last 10 days in January, they said.

Conducting an annual PIT count ensures Fulton County's ability to help municipalities secure federal homeless assistance funding from the U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The count also provides policymakers and funders with critical information on the number and demographic characteristics of the families and individuals who are experiencing homelessness.

This year, Fulton County is coordinating the volunteer activities in partnership with municipalities to identify homeless "hotspots."

Nonprofit partners, and police and fire personnel will be available to help on the night of the count.

Citizens who want to volunteer can register on their website.

