DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An off-duty police officer jumped into action when he saw a child choking at his daughter's school.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department East Precinct, Officer Darwin Jones was at open house at his daughter's school, Woodland Elementary, when he heard someone yell for help.

Jones went over to see what was happening and saw a child having trouble breathing. The officer picked the child up and was able to dislodge what was in the child's throat.

EMS arrived to make sure that the child was OK, police said.

Jones later posed for a pic with the child -- both had huge smiles.

The photo garnered hundreds of positive reactions. Dozens of people took to Facebook to give thanks to the officer.

Sonja Rochell'e wrote, "You're SO awesome Officer Jones! I hope you know just how much you are appreciated!"

Sue Bailey Phillips added, "We appreciate all law enforcement!! So glad he was there to help this child!!"

"Thank you Officer Jones for saving this child🙏❤️👍 " said Dolores Stolfi.

