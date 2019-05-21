ATLANTA — The AV200 is a cycling event with the mission of raising funds for HIV treatment and awareness. The ride is designed to challenge individuals and teams, while inspiring the community to work towards a world where HIV/AIDS is part of the human history and not part of its future.

The 2 day event kicked off Friday morning at Emory School of Medicine. During check-in local participants got the chance to meet and hear each other’s stories before the official start.

Saturday morning, riders arrived at Emory to begin the trail that featured a scenic route during the first 15 miles and then quickly continued to a more challenging terrain. Participants experienced a mostly rural trek consisting of rolling hills for the duration of the trail.

Since 2003, Action Cycling Atlanta has raised nearly $3 million for Aids vaccine research at the Emory Vaccine Center as well as other Aids service organizations in the area. ACA proudly notes that it donates 100% of all proceeds to its beneficiaries.

This year, organizations including Aid Atlanta, Jerusalem House, and many others will receive funding from the donations raised from the event.

All individual riders raised a minimum of $500, with the top 10 fundraisers receiving a special edition yellow jersey and a honor during a special ceremony on Saturday night.

The AV200 creates a spirit of hope using friendship, respect and sportsmanship. A testament to what can be accomplished when a community strives for a common purpose and support each other in doing so.