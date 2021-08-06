Home Depot Foundation donates $1.4M for affordable housing, repairs in metro Atlanta

The foundation provided three Atlanta-based nonprofits with grants to make repairs for senior veterans and homeowners.

ATLANTA — The Home Depot Foundation announced Wednesday it is donating $1.4 million to help support affordable housing and repairs across metro Atlanta.

The foundation grant made to Atlanta Habitat Humanity will finish 25 homes that are in need of critical repairs, as well as help finish 10 outside home beautification projects.

The foundation grant made to HouseProud Atlanta, will also help complete at least 20 homes that are in need of repairs for senior veterans, along with 20 more homes in need of repairs in the Westside community.

“We utilize these important dollars to provide critical, no-cost repairs to low-income veterans and homeowners living on Atlanta's Westside," Lisa Flowers, HouseProud Atlanta’s Executive Director said. "Contributions of this size are more important than ever as we continue to support some of the city's most vulnerable neighbors."