'Atlanta has a big heart' | Nonprofit working to help families displaced by Hurricane Ida

ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta nonprofit is working to help families in Atlanta that were displaced by Hurricane Ida.

"We are providing emergency housing, food, job referrals and giving out gift cards to what was at first two families," CEO of Hosea Helps Elisabeth Omilami said.

Hosea Helps said it is currently serving 20 families but the number of families are quickly growing.

"We have run out of the funds that we used for the first 20 families that we put in the hotels and so we need people to give, and to remember that these families are in our city," Omilami said.

The nonprofit is asking for food, personal care items, child care items and funds for additional assistance:

Food and Beverages:

Microwavable Items

Bottled Water

Soup & Chili

Cereal & Oatmeal

Canned Vegetables

Canned Tuna & Chicken

Canned Fruits

Personal Care Items:

Hand Sanitizer

Bar & Liquid Bath Soap

Toothbrushes & Toothpaste

Female Hygiene Products

Face Masks

Bathroom Tissue

Paper Towels

Childcare items:

Baby Wipes

Diapers

Kids’ Toothbrushes

Kids’ Toothpaste

Kids’ Liquid Bath Soap

Kids’ Face Masks

Kids’ Lotion

Financial Assistance:

Emergency Hotel Stays

Deposit & Rent Assistance

Family Member Relocation

Short Term Storage Fees

Employment Assistance

Wardrobe Assistance

Transportation Assistance

"We're just trying to stabilize these families, get them from living in their cars and put them in hotels and provide them with food so they can think about what their next steps will be," Omilami said.

Anyone who would like to donate is asked to drop off items at 2545 Forrest Hills Drive SW Atlanta, GA 30315 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. until Saturday, Sept. 11. The nonprofit said it would be closed Sunday and Monday. You can also donate online here.