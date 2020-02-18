LOGANVILLE, Ga. — The Loganville and Gwinnett County communities are coming together to help a long-time officer and army veteran.

Loganville Police Lt. Bruce Showalter was working at his home on February 13th, when he fell from a ladder. Showalter landed on his head and suffered a traumatic brain injury as well as bleeding on his brain. He is currently at Gwinnett Medical Center in the Neurological ICU.

Assistant Police Chief Dick Lowry said Showalter has been with their department for 15 years.

According to a GoFundMe account set up for medical expenses, Showalter “has made amazing progress over the last few days but has a long way to go.” The page said he will need intensive hospitalization and rehabilitative services.

"A great person and LEO! Praying for a full recovery," wrote one person who recently donated to the fundraiser.

So far, the GoFundMe raised a little over $8,000 in the last 24 hours.

Showalter’s daughter, Brittany DeGuibert told 11Alive, “The support from the community has been incredibly touching!” According to the GoFundMe page, all funds raised will go to assisting his family with unexpected medical expenses as well as anything else they may need to assist in his recovery.

Lieutenant Showalter served his nation as a Soldier in the U.S. Army and has been a career law enforcement officer for over 30 years.

Lowry said Showalter is loved and respected by his fellow officers and his community.

This is a developing story. 11Alive is talking to those who know and love Showalter. Please check back for updates.

