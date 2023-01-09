Metro Atlanta nonprofits help Georgians impacted by Hurricane Idalia

Serve Comm and the Sirens Project both have boots on the ground in Lake Park, Georgia, helping out with several needed items in the wake of the hurricane.

ATLANTA — Hurricane Idalia has left lots of damage in its wake but now volunteers from Cherokee and Cobb counties are hoping to offer relief to people in south Georgia by offering some simple but much-needed necessities that are often overlooked.

This time around, the Sirens Project in Woodstock and Serve Comm in Kennesaw are pooling their resources to help Hurricane Idalia victims.

“We have a laundry trailer that has eight washers and eight dryers. We have a shower trailer and we also have a food trailer. So we’ve set up down there with other agencies and organizations,” said Michael O'Brien with Serve Comm.

O’Brien said his team heads to disaster areas all across the country offering free laundry facilities, food and showers.

In response to Idalia, his team is meeting up with volunteers from the Sirens Project to clear fallen trees and debris from homes.

“The love for tree work started and we just branched out from route clearance to full-blown tree care,” said Warren Causey with the Sirens Project.

Causey said his team arrived in Lake Park, Georgia on Thursday.

It’s a small community bordering Florida that saw some damage from the hurricane.

“A lot of the people that we help might be going through cancer or they might be widowed or something like that and so there’s a lot on their mind going through this. When we can see a little bit of the burden lifted and some normalcy return to their lives, it's a huge blessing to us,” said Causey.