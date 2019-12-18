ATLANTA — With just a week until Christmas, The Salvation Army of Metro Atlanta says they are behind their goal for Red Kettle donations for 2019.

They say this is their primary fundraiser that raises "essential funds to operate year-round programs that make a difference in the lives of people in metro Atlanta."

The bell-ringing season was shorter than usual because Thanksgiving fell so late, Major Bob Parker, Area Commander for The Salvation Army of Metro Atlanta said.

He said the goal is $1.3 million.

"We are currently about $200,000 short of that and are praying that the community will dig deep in the remaining days of the season to ensure that we can continue to provide help to those who come to us for assistance, often at a time of crisis in their lives with nowhere else to turn,” Parker said.

RELATED: No cash for the red kettle? Salvation Army now taking mobile payments

The Salvation Army of Metro Atlanta bells will continue to ring outside stores through Christmas Eve.

“These contributions stay right here in metro Atlanta and mean that we can serve a meal to someone who is hungry, keep the lights on for a family struggling to pay a utility bill, and provide a pathway to self-sufficiency for needy families in our community.”

Donations to The Salvation Army of Metro Atlanta be made at red kettles using Apple Pay or Google Pay. They can also be made online at https://salvationarmyatlanta.org/onlineredkettle/.

