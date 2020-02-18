calm through coffee

DECATUR, Ga. — The nondescript exterior shows on the outside, as much as the comfortable environment shows inside, that Waller's Coffee Shop in Decatur is about way more than coffee.

And on this particular day, a teacher is holding a ukelele class inside the shop.

"Tova, you good with the island strum?" he asks as he pauses his strumming for a moment.

The teacher continues strumming, guiding his charges along.

"Down, down, up," the teacher said before he paused a moment to shake one tired hand. "Okay, shake it out, take a breath."

Lattes and lyrics flow with equal froth.

The teacher's charges, an elderly couple, concentrating intently on the music before them.

"I have a dream," the teacher sings as the three continue to strum. "I hope will come true. You're here with me, and I'm here with you."

"Tuesday's we've got the uke-jam sing-along," said the man at the counter -- Jason Waller. "Eclectic."

Waller has filled his walls with slogans and signs -- including some that stand out, while they blend in.

"The act of breaking the stigma attached to mental health is everybody's job,' Waller said. "To shine a light on that -- to be able to say, 'It's okay to be broken, because we all are.'"

Before he opened Waller's, Jason's kitchen experience was confined to his own kitchen.

But his experience with depression had extended to his childhood.

"Fifth grade, sixth grade -- I can remember sitting in bed thinking, 'What if? What if?' And replacing it with something horrible," he said.

Jason did not want to talk about it.

He grew up and became a musician. But sadness persisted. Low points sunk even lower.

"My brain would just latch onto sad things. Hopelessness -- and it wouldn't let go," Jason said. "I wrote a song about drifting into traffic -- oncoming traffic. And that was a huge red flag for me. Like, 'Oh! Something's wrong with you, Jason. Go seek help!'"

Help has come.

Jason's doctor prescribed anti-depressants that Jason takes daily. A clear mind has brought a new mission.

Waller's Coffee Shop opened one year ago.

And on Saturday mornings, Waller's hosts groups and meetings related to mental health.

But mostly its efforts are unspoken.

"It has to be in our everyday language or it's not gonna get better," Jason said. "The more you talk about mental health issues, the less scary they become and the more manageable they become -- and it might give somebody a little bit of courage to speak up and say, 'This is going on with me.'"

At home, Jason makes cobblers with his children.

"I don't really care about looking weak. It's just there's so much pain attached to not being here for my kids; letting my wife down -- how close I was to letting them down," he said. "I have been working every day. Nothing better than to move in the opposite direction."

So every day, until 10 p.m., Waller's Coffee Shop serves coffee, and a cavalcade of community -- on the inside.

"It comes in waves, for days and days," Jason sings on the stage at Waller's. "Hope you find yours."

And the outside.

Waller's Coffee Shop

240 DeKalb Industrial Way

Decatur, GA 30333

404-975-3060

https://www.wallerscoffeeshop.com/





