OPELIKA, Ala. — More than two weeks since tornadoes ripped through parts of Alabama, remnants of homes and photographs continue to show up in Georgia. There’s a two-week old, 2,000-member Facebook group dedicated to reuniting those items with their owners.

The group is called “Lost Treasures and Photographs for Beauregard Tornado Victims.” Many of those treasures blew dozens of miles from their homes.

The page has dozens of posts and nearly as many success stories. Cherie' Brown lives in Manchester, Georgia. A week after the tornado touched down, she found an old, faded wedding photo that had flown 60 miles.

“I just went to the mailbox and saw a white piece of paper that was turned around," Brown recalls. "Then I flipped it over and saw it was a picture.”

Within a half-hour of posting in the group, she had found its owner.

"Somebody responded and said that was their grandmother and their aunt.”

In recent weeks, tornado survivors have re-linked with old photos, book pages, mementos, and - in one case - a toy elf custom-made for a 3-year-old named Autumn.

