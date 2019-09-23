ATLANTA — It impacts everything from the size of our workforce to the money available to pay for social security: The U.S. birth rate has been dropping for more than 30 years.

Despite a flourishing economy, the rate dropped another 2 percent last year.

Why does it keep falling?

The birth rate reversed trend and started to climb around 2005, then began a deep drop during the Great Recession around 2008.

The cost of health care and child care have played a role.

"In Georgia, 1 in 5 women of reproductive age does not have access to public or private insurance," said Andrea Swartzendruber of the University of Georgia College of Public Health.

The birth rate actually increased last year when it comes to women in their late 30s and early 40s. But there was a big drop in women under 35.

“Young people have higher levels of debt than previous generations," Swartzendruber explained.

There are also fewer unplanned pregnancies due to advances in contraception, couples are waiting later to marry and waiting longer to have children, and many couples are finding it more difficult to conceive.

“Some have pointed to behavioral and lifestyle changes, nutritional changes, environmental factors,” Swartzendruber said.

Another factor: more and more families involve a husband and wife who both work. That means less time for them to have, and care for, a child.

