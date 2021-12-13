Why a diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics could have an impact

Experts say boycotts alone aren't impactive but could be a brick in a wall.

ATLANTA — Experts in human rights say President Joe Biden’s diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Bejing has the potential to be more than a symbolic gesture.

Instead of a full boycott of the Winter Olympics, the president and other U.S. diplomats will stay away.

It’s been more than 40 years since the U.S. staged a full boycott of the 1980 summer games in Moscow. The protest failed to convince the Soviet Union to end its invasion of Afghanistan.

Allegations of torture and other human rights abuses at “re-education” camps in China are part of the reason for President Biden’s diplomatic boycott of the Beijing games.

Dr. Chad Clay of the University of Georgia's Center for the Study of Global Issues says boycotts alone won’t do it.

“They can be one brick in an entire wall,” Clay said.

Clay points out that host countries typically use the Olympics as a way of polishing their image by showcasing the landscape and culture.

“What the U.S. is doing is trying to take that spotlight and wield it in a slightly different way, to show that the positive image China is trying to portray to the world hides a lot of horrible human rights abuses,” Clay said.

A full boycott would punish athletes that have nothing to do with the selection of Beijing as the host city. Clay said a diplomatic boycott is a low-risk move.

“It allows the U.S. to say to the world that it’s not going to turn a blind eye to the atrocities being committed by the Chinese government,” Clay said.

However, some boycotts are more effective than others.

South Africa was kept out of the Olympics while many countries refused to compete against South African athletic teams during the apartheid era.

“Providing that additional pressure along with other factors helped motivate change,” Clay said.