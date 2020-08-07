Why do police use no-knock warrants?

Orlando is the second major city to ban police from using the controversial tactic

The Orlando Police Department has banned its officers from serving no-knock warrants, the second city to make such a move in recent weeks.

Last month, the city of Louisville passed “Breonna’s Law” that bans the use of no-knock warrants there. 26-year-old Breonna Taylor was shot and killed by Louisville police who broke down her door while serving a no-knock warrant at her apartment. Congress is considering a police reform bill that includes a nationwide ban.

For at least 40-years, law enforcement officers across the country have used a tactic that is the subject of increasing controversy. Still, many law enforcement agencies across the country continue to use no-knock warrants.

The tactic grew out of the nation’s war on drugs. It allows officers to enter a home by force without first announcing their purpose.

Major John Hutcheson of the Georgia Public Safety Training Center says without the no-knock warrant, investigations lose the “element of surprise” when attempting to arrest a drug suspect.

“That gives them time to go and destroy that evidence such as flushing it down the commode, things like that,” says Maj. Hutcheson.

No-knock warrants are not used in all drug investigations. A judge has to approve each warrant.

Major Hutcheson tells me officers have to gather evidence to prove that a no-knock warrant is needed. The reasons may include information that their suspect poses a threat.

“That there are a lot of firearms in the residence, the past criminal history, propensity of violence,” says Hutcheson.

In 2006, Atlanta police issued a no-knock warrant at the wrong home, shooting and killing 92-year-old Kathryn Johnston.

In 2014, Habersham County deputies injured a 19-month-old child with a stun grenade during a no-knock entry.

Major Hutcheson says when properly researched and executed, no-knock warrants can work.

“We teach here at the training center to not cut corners, to make sure we lay the groundwork,” says Hutcheson.