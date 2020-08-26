Why have so many children stopped going to the doctor?

Wellness visits that include vaccines dropped 60 percent for some doctors at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic

ATLANTA — ATLANTA – Pediatricians are concerned with the number of children who have stopped going to the doctor for checkups and vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For children attending school, immunizations are mandatory. Still, pediatricians like Dr. Andy Doyle of Wellstar Health Systems and Dr. Joanna Dolgoff saw a sharp drop in the number of parents bringing their children in for wellness checkups at the beginning of the pandemic.

“Our visits were down 60 percent in March and April,” says Dr. Dolgoff.

“It’s starting to come back,” says Dr. Doyle.

Vaccines exist to protect children from diseases like measles, mumps, and hepatitis.

Let’s explore why many parents stopped bringing their children to the doctor.

Pediatricians are seeing a resurgence but tell us that visits aren’t back to pre-pandemic levels.

“The problem is because so many children missed their wellness visits, they’re now behind on vaccines,” says Dr. Dolgoff.

Fear of COVID-19 has kept many from the doctor. Pediatricians have put safety measures in place like separating sick children from those coming in for regular checkups. Dr. Dolgoff schedules sick patients during one part of the day, while those coming in for wellness visits are scheduled for a different part of the day.

“Patients wait in cars instead of the waiting room,” says Dolgoff. “Everyone who steps into a doctor’s office is required to wear a mask.”

“All patients are screened before they come in the building,” says Doyle.

The financial burdens brought on by COVID-19 have convinced some families to place checkups and vaccinations lower on the priority list.

“If you get too far behind in your vaccinations it takes a longer time to get caught up, which is why we’re really encouraging parents to bring their children back in,” says Doyle.