x
Skip Navigation

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

outreach

Why is are coronavirus stimulus checks $1,200 per person?

Congress issued the checks as a part of a coronavirus relief act.

ATLANTA — ATLANTA— They have been a boost to families struggling during the coronavirus pandemic, but there are lingering questions about the stimulus checks issued by the federal government.

Some wonder why they haven’t received their $1,200.

Others wonder how Congress settled on the amount.

11Alive Morning Rush Insider Carol Simmons got her check back in mid-April.

“I’ve been teleworking on reduced hours,” says Simmons. “Things have been challenging. We were able to use it to get caught up on monthly expenses.”

In March, Congress passed a $2-trillion-dollar piece of legislation known as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

Individuals who qualify can get as much as $1,200 or $2,400 for couples filing a joint tax return.

RELATED: No more stimulus direct deposit: Watch for a debit card or check in the mail

We contacted several members of Congress. No one was able to point us to exactly who came up with the figures, but a Congressional aide explained that it is likely based on the Federal Minimum Wage.

If you multiply the minimum wage of $7.25 an hour over a month, you get $1,160. Round that up and you’ve got $1,200.

“A lot of times things are based around and revolve around minimum wage,” says Andrew Poulos of Poulos Accounting. “That’s why I’m not surprised.”

Families can get an additional $500 for each child under 17. That is likely based on the child tax credit that provides a break for dependents under 17.

Initially, that credit was $500 per child.

“What it appears is that Congress picked $500 which is roughly where the child tax credit started back in the 90s,” says Poulos.

Many Americans are still waiting on a stimulus check while others are hungry for another one.

RELATED: You can now call the IRS with your stimulus check questions

 

RELATED STORIES: 

Target saw online sales more than double amid coronavirus pandemic

Nursing homes can't seize stimulus checks for Medicare, FTC says

Coronavirus stimulus checks sent to dead people need to be returned, IRS says