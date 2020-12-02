ATLANTA — Valentine’s Day isn’t until Friday, but Thursday brings a holiday that is growing in popularity thanks to a television show.

It’s been ten years since the NBC show Parks and Recreation introduced us to Galentine’s Day, an event for women that is now celebrated every February 13th. As the years pass, it continues to grow in popularity.

Why?

To be clear, it’s not an anti-Valentine’s Day protest. Valentine’s Day is about romance. Galentine’s Day focuses on friendship.

“We don’t take a lot of time to tell our friends how much they mean to us,” says Lauren Ness of North American Properties.

The idea of women acknowledging and appreciating friends who also happen to be women struck a nerve with people across the country and, eventually, around the world.

It doesn’t hurt that Galentine’s Day is marketable.

Shops and restaurants at Avalon in Alpharetta will have Galentine’s Day related deals and events like a cookie decorating class.

“Target has special Galentine’s only items,” said Ness. “Lyft has special promotions on Galentine’s day.”

Guys have to sit this one out.

We can use the time preparing for Valentine’s Day…or maybe crafting a day of our own.

“They need their own day, too,” says Ness. “I think it’s called the Super Bowl.”

The Galentine’s Day episode was the most popular for Parks and Recreation during the 2010 season with nearly five million viewers.

