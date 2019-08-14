ATLANTA — ATLANTA—On your way to this weekend’s Atlanta United game, you’ll want to eat either before or after your downtown ride on MARTA.

Eating on MARTA vehicles is prohibited by law.

Why?

If you’re waiting in a train station or bus stop, you can eat or drink to your stomach’s delight. According to Georgia law, eating while on the train or bus will put you at risk of a $50 fine.

MARTA police tell us there are two reasons for the eating ban—cleanliness and safety.

“A spill or discarded food will create a slip and fall hazard on the bus,” says MARTA Police spokesperson Corp. Brian Lauda.

In the station, there are trash cans and people at the ready to clean up any spill. It’s different on a moving vehicle.

“Since rail and bus operations are constant, an operator would have to delay service in order to thoroughly clean the vehicle,” says MARTA spokesperson Stephany Fisher.

Buses and trains have to stop and go out of service before they’re cleaned.

“Let’s say along the way there’s a spill,” says Lauda. “They wouldn’t be able to get that until the end of the route.”

You can take food onto the bus it must stay sealed in a plastic container.

