Why do bosses want us back in the office?

Surveys show many employees have been more productive while working from home, but employees are eager for their return.

ATLANTA — Not everyone will be thrilled to see those “welcome back to the office” banners, but many employers are eager to have their employees back under one roof.

It seems there’s a bit of a disconnect between bosses and employees when it comes to life after the pandemic. A survey by PricewaterhouseCoopers found roughly a third of the people questioned want to continue working from home full-time.

The same survey found very few executives prepared to let go of their office space.

“This is something businesses have to manage because they have to retain people,” Bhushan Sethi of PwC said.

Opinions about working from home have improved over time. Most employees believe it has worked for them and their company. Sethi explained that PwC’s survey shows bosses believe office work is good for company culture.

“In some cases, their clients, their business customers want them to be back to interact in person,” Sethi explained. “Some leaders want to go back because they see it as a commitment to all the small businesses they rely on.”

More than half of the employers surveyed said their employees have been more productive working from home, but also believe it’s important to return to the office where they can collaborate.

The majority of bosses understand office life is never going to be the same.

“Businesses are going to have to go through a set of experiments to figure out what works for them,” Sethi said. “Which may mean two or three days remote.”